Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 116 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,846 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $286.86 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $289.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.