Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.6 %

Wabash National stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Wabash National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

