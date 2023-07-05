4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FDMT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $594.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,804.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $31,804.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,747 shares of company stock worth $294,580. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after buying an additional 807,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,530,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,718,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 197,504 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

