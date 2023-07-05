Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

