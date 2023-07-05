Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.29. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

