Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $494.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546. Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Timonium, Maryland; San Diego, California; Boston, Massachusetts; San Francisco, California and Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.