Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. Valaris has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $430.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

