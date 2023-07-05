Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYFFree Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Kerry Logistics Network Stock Performance

About Kerry Logistics Network

(Free Report)

Kerry Logistics Network Limited, an investment holding company, provides logistics services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Integrated Logistics, E-commerce & Express, and International Freight Forwarding segments.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Logistics Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Logistics Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.