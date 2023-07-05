Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Kerry Logistics Network Stock Performance
About Kerry Logistics Network
Kerry Logistics Network Limited, an investment holding company, provides logistics services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Integrated Logistics, E-commerce & Express, and International Freight Forwarding segments.
