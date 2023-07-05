5,903 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 975.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in International Paper by 104.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

