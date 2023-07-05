EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E (OTCMKTS:EFGZF) Downgraded by HSBC

EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E (OTCMKTS:EFGZF – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EFG-Hermes Holding SAE., a financial services company, provides investment banking products and services primarily in the Egypt and GCC countries. The company provides securities brokerage services for institutions and individual clients; investment banking services; and asset management products comprising a suite of mutual funds and discretionary portfolios, as well as mandates, including equity, money market, fixed income, indexed, and Sharia and UCTIS-compliant mandates.
