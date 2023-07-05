Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,927,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,954,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after buying an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

