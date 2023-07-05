Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

