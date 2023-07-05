Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,100 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $107.33.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

