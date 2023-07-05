Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $138.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

