Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after buying an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,764.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $458.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.76 and a 200-day moving average of $465.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

