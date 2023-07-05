Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.