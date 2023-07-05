Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 231 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

