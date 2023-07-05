Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

OMC stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.