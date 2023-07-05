Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 1,420 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.9 %

WBA opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

