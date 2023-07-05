Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $264.13 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $266.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.29.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.84.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

