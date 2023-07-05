Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 611 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 115.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

