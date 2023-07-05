Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Up 1.0 %

Nucor stock opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.31. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

