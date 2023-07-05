Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.56. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

