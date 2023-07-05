Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.5% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

