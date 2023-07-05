Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 577,968 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,220,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 159,743 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,043 shares of company stock worth $838,258. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

ARCT opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

