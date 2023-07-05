Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,120,000 after purchasing an additional 205,258 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

