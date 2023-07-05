Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after purchasing an additional 465,944 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after buying an additional 360,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PWR opened at $195.71 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.39 and a twelve month high of $197.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

