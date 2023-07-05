Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Holdings Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of HRMY opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.21 million. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

