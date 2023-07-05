Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 61,455 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

VCV opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

