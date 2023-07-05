3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

