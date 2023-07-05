Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $193.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AmerisourceBergen
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.