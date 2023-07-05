Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.8 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $193.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.