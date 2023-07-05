Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,157 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PM opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

