MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,193.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,246.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,171.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $615.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

