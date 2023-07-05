Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,713,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 351,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,100,000 after purchasing an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $319.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

