7,290 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

