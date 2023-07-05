Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $749,000 Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX stock opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.