Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

