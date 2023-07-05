Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

