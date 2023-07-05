Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes $141,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

