Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 11,008 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 545,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 146,609 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 278,118 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,080,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,545 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

