Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,717,881.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,005 shares of company stock worth $55,612,175. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

