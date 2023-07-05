W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $174,406,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,773,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.75.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.