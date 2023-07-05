Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IYT stock opened at $251.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.36.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

