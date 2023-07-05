Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,650 shares of company stock worth $28,429,036 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.