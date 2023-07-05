Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.