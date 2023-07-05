Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

