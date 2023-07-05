Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,884 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. WealthOne LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 142,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 34,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XT opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.