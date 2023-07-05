Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.