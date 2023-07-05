Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIO opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

