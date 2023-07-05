Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE RIO opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
