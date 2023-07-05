First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

